In-Focus: Leech Lake Art League 56th Event Shows and Sells Pieces

Mary BalstadSep. 1 2023

Watercolor, acrylic and metals are just some of the pieces on display this weekend during the Leech Lake “Art by the Lake” Show and Sale. This annual event showcases 30 artists from around the area and the ever-changing art of Waker.

For 56 years the Leech Lake Art League has honored and showcased local artists at their annual show and sale event. Pieces made of wood, metals and everything in between can not only be viewed, but purchased as well.

Even though the art show is for the weekend and free for the public, member of the art league hope to inspire more artists to join.

The show and sell will take place Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Chase on the Lake Resort Hotel Ballroom.

By — Mary Balstad

