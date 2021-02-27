In Focus: Lakes Area Music Festival Continues Winter Concert Series

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

This Saturday, February 27, the Lakes Area Music Festival will continue its virtual winter concert series. The event will feature a variety of genres performed by two New York City-based singers. The festival was created in 2009 to bring arts and performances to Brainerd.

Since then, the program has grown to yearly in-person festivals. In 2020, COVID-19 restrictions meant that they had to adjust to virtual performances. There are some benefits of hosting the event virtually, especially because it can make the performances more interactive.

A virtual event also means they can feature artists from around the county. Saturday’s performance is called “Transcending the Night” and features two New York City-based opera singers, soprano Brandie Sutton and baritone Justin Austin.

The festival will also host a virtual coffee and Q&A beforehand so the audience can meet the performances. Both the event and the Q&A will be free.

The show will be at 7 pm on Saturday. It will be available on the Lakes Area Music Festival’s Facebook page and on their website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today