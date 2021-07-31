Lakeland PBS

In Focus: Lakes Area Music Festival Begins 2021 Summer Season

Betsy Melin — Jul. 30 2021

The Lakes Area Music Festival will begin its 13th season this weekend at a brand-new location in Brainerd.

This year, performances will be held at the Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts, which will house the first live and in-person concerts for the festival in over 16 months. Concerts will run through August 22.

This weekend’s performance will begin the season with two programs. The theme of the season is “New Roots”, symbolizing the return of an audience in a new venue, but also bringing in new talents and voices.

One of this weekend’s programs, “American Roots”, will be a salute to American composers and works. Tickets to the program, which will be held Saturday, July 31 and Sunday, August 1, are free of charge, but there is a suggested donation. Registration is required and can be completed by visiting my.lakesareamusic.org.

For those that cannot attend the concerts in person, the Lakes Area Music Festival will stream 10 concerts on Facebook and YouTube at no charge every Friday, Saturday, and Wednesday from July 31 through August 21. The festival will end their 2021 season on August 22 with Tribute to the Earth, featuring a world premiere by Peruvian-American composer Jimmy López that is followed by Sibelius’s Second Symphony.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

Smoke Continues to Bear Down on Brainerd Lakes Area

Northwoods Adventure: Cragun’s Golfing Expansion Taking Shape

Governor Walz Visits Nisswa Elementary on Statewide Education Tour

Historic Brainerd Water Tower Could Get New Roof

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.