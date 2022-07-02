Lakeland PBS

In Focus: Lakes Area Artists Showcase Their Work in Nisswa

Hanky HazeltonJul. 1 2022

Five professional artists from central Minnesota exhibited their artwork on Friday, which was made available for purchase during their show at the Journey Church in Nisswa.

Local artists put together a show every 4th of July weekend at the Journey Church in downtown Nisswa. This gives artists a chance to have their work seen by the many tourists coming in from the Twin Cities.

Usually these events consist of crafts, but this show is made up of only fine art, which makes them different from others.

The event is tailored for small groups of 10 or less. This helps unify the group and keep everyone well informed with each other. Throughout the day, there is also artwork from diverse media like hand-blown glass, pottery, and photography.

One featured artist was photographer David Barthel, who specializes in large-scale landscape works of Minnesota’s North Shore.

With the help of Journey church displaying pottery, jewelry, rocks, and stained glass, these local artists also take some of their proceeds and make it a point to give back.

By — Hanky Hazelton

