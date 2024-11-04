In Focus: Kingdom Builders Students Help Paint Giant Christmas Light Display

Now that it’s November, people are starting to break out their Christmas decorations. For Kingdom Builders Christian School and the First City of Lights Foundation, “breaking out decorations” means breaking world records for this year’s Night We Light celebration in Bemidji.

“This year, we have the opportunity to help paint one of the new installations that will be in place down near the lake,” said Kingdom Builders Christian School Teacher Leah Bratlien. “And so we’re very excited. It’s going to be a giant – well, I’ll let them tell the details, but it’s going to be fun.”

“Back on June 25th, we announced with Bemidji Steel the world record-breaking largest display, ‘The Greatest Gift,’ which is a large walk-through immersive digital gift display,” explained First City of Lights Executive Director Josh Peterson. “So it looks like a large gift box with a giant bow. The display is 20 by 20 by 31 feet tall.”

To help create this massive structure, students spent a day painting the pieces black and then strung the lights onto the frames. The gift box will be lit during the November 29th Night We Light ceremony in downtown Bemidji.