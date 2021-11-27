Lakeland PBS

In Focus: Items from BSU Collection “Say it With Color” at Watermark Art Center

Emma HudziakNov. 26 2021

Bemidji State University’s Harlow-Kleven gallery at the Watermark Art Center is named for long time art patrons and BSU Alumnae Margaret Harlow and Lille Kleven. Harlow established a ceramics collection in 1973, and Kleven established a print collection at BSU in 1979. Last month, items from the collection made its way to the Watermark as an exhibit called “Say It with Color”.

There are about 30 different pieces of art in this exhibit, and each one has a different artist, which makes up at least a thousand pieces in the collections by Harlow and Kleven. Bemidji State University Art Gallery Director Laura Goliaszewski said Harlow and Kleven found that when they were studying artwork, it was difficult to be inspired by just pictures, and thought it would benefit students to see them in person.

“Say It with Color” illustrates the messages that are communicated within artwork through the deliberate use of color. Artists in this exhibition utilized unique pallets to convey a range of tones and emotions. Since we live in a world of color, how we perceive it is very complex. Scientists have determined that our response to color is rooted in our psychology, biological makeup, and cultural imprinting.

The exhibit will remain open at the Watermark Art Center until January 21, 2021.

By — Emma Hudziak

