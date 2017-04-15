In Focus: Independent Study Students Make A Discovery In Ceramics

Once students at Central Lakes College complete the general arts courses offered at the school, they’re offered a semester of independent study to develop their own class plan. Their work is now being featured at the college for the “Discovery In Ceramics” exhibit.

The four artists Daniel Truong, Ivy Dembouski, Lynne Borowicz and Teagan Maloney started the semester with a bit of research.

And drew from their experience to create these one of a kind pieces.

While most of the works on display are plates and bowls, Daniel Truong took a more hands on approach.

But even with the most skillful hands, ceramics are unique in that the glazes blend in ways that simply can not be anticipated or duplicated.

Which can be a little frustrating for those who aren’t so patient.

While Truong wishes he would have had more time, he hopes people see the emotion in his finished pieces.

The exhibition is on display from April 10-21, and is open to the public Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central Lakes College Art Gallery is located at the CLC Brainerd campus, room #E422.