In-Focus: Hubbard County DAC Presents Disney’s ‘Winnie the Pooh’

The Hubbard County Developmental Achievement Center, or DAC, hosted it’s 3rd theatrical production last week of Disney’s ‘Winnie the Pooh’, performed by clients and staff members of the DAC. It’s the Hubbard County DAC’s mission to maximize independence through normalization. One way the DAC has done this with their clients is through the arts, specifically through theatrical productions, like their latest production of Disney’s ‘Winnie the Pooh’.

“It involves people of all abilities.” says Lindsay Gooch, plays ‘The Narrator’, “We have people that this may be their first performance to people who are lifelong theater buffs like myself.”

“It’s been a lot of fun.” says Jennifer Wills Geraedts, Director of Hubbard County DAC’s Winnie the Pooh, “This is a group of creative people just like any other cast; they have a range of talents and abilities.”

“It’s just it’s fun coaching everybody to to be their best and to to project their voice and to have fun doing what they’re doing.” says Elisa Boushee, Hubbard County DAC Art Director, also plays the role of Piglet.

Having a good stage always helps with the process, and this stage in particular was designed by the DAC clients and staff members.

“We can’t really do any set moving, so we created three different areas.” adds Boushee, “Ones owls house, then we have rabbit’s house, and we have Christopher Robin’s door and kind of the 100 Acre Wood look. We took multiple different ideas, combined them. We didn’t even sketch anything out; we just went with paint and we started painting.”

“My favorite part is rabbit’s house.” says Gooch, “I think it looks just like the storybook.”

When asked what their favorite part about being involved in an on-stage performance was, it was hard for the clients of the DAC to choose just one part of it.

“For me, it’s the whole process, from additions to technique to memorizing all the lines; it’s all really enjoyable for me.” adds Gooch.

And it’s just as rewarding for the staff members of the DAC.

“To see how much they’ve grasped onto what is a theatrical performance; what it means to get ready for it; how they go about doing that; how they execute it.” says Geraedts.

“Art is so therapeutic and it helps us kind of get out of our shell a little bit, and so I’m just glad to provide this opportunity.” says Boushee.

Over 300 people from the community attended the performance at the Armory Arts and Event Center in Park Rapids last Friday.