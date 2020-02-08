Lakeland PBS

In Focus: Hubbard County DAC Art Exhibit On Display

Destiny Wiggins — Feb. 7 2020

The Hubbard County Developmental Achievement Center in Park Rapids recently received a grant worth over $18,000 which went towards various art projects for the center to enjoy.

The DAC has helped clients find work for many of years, but with the grant, the DAC is able to provide an art opportunity for clients to explore different talents they have. The DAC was awarded a little over $18,000 and funded a year’s worth of activities for the center where they worked with three local artists to create different types of art pieces.

The art pieces are on display in several locations in the Park Rapids area, including Citizens National Bank, Bearly Used, and Salvage Depot.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

