In Focus: Hubbard County DAC Art Exhibit On Display

The Hubbard County Developmental Achievement Center in Park Rapids recently received a grant worth over $18,000 which went towards various art projects for the center to enjoy.

The DAC has helped clients find work for many of years, but with the grant, the DAC is able to provide an art opportunity for clients to explore different talents they have. The DAC was awarded a little over $18,000 and funded a year’s worth of activities for the center where they worked with three local artists to create different types of art pieces.

The art pieces are on display in several locations in the Park Rapids area, including Citizens National Bank, Bearly Used, and Salvage Depot.

