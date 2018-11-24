Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

In Focus: Honor The Earth Harvest Moon Celebration

Shirelle Moore
Nov. 24 2018
Leave a Comment

A large crowd gathered at the Rail River Folk School in Bemidji for a celebration of a cause that matters most to them.

“Tonight, we’re gonna celebrate the people of Minnesota, the water protectors and we’re gonna celebrate our water, because this is what we have. Most of the world does not have water but we have water here. So, we’re going to honor that water in prayer and song and in gratitude,” says Winona LaDuke, the executive director of Honor The Earth.

The Harvest Moon celebration featured food and musical artists such as Corey Medina and Rising Appalachia, a singing sister duo from Georgia.

“We’re here in Bemidji, and I’m very excited to be here for the Harvest Moon and in a celebration that is about uplifting what we want to see about protecting the waters and about bringing forth Indigenous rights and collaborating and connecting as people,” says Leah Song, one half of Rising Appalachia.

LaDuke adds, “The band Rising Appalachia has a lot of music that has to do with lower Mississippi River and the level of pollution there and you know, what we know is that music heals and music reminds us of our humanity.”

For Rising Appalachia, choosing to make the trip to Bemidji was an easy choice because they connected with Honor The Earth’s cause.

Song says, “We’re folk musicians and educators and students, and I think of the justice movements all around the world as well as the power of art and how art and music can impact, making this world a better and more enriching and deeply rooted place.”

Honor The Earth says supporters should keep an eye out for more events like this one.

“Water protectors and Honor The Earth will continue to have great events over the next year, everywhere that we have historically to celebrate and honor water protectors and to encourage people to be vigilant,” says LaDuke.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

Black Friday Sales Start In The Lakeland Viewing Area

Honor the Earth Holds Harvest Moon Celebration In Bemidji

Volunteers Prep For Bemidji Thanksgiving Community Meal

One Person Injured After Crash Near Blackduck

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Dennis Weimann said

Thanks Chris! Glad you enjoyed it. Great season for Bemidji.... Read More

Chris Justice said

Thank you for all of your fabulous coverage of Bemidji High School Sports!!!... Read More

Kory Lesnick said

Thank you for what you and you and Kristi have done for our racing family here a... Read More

Angela Sloan said

It was wonderful being able to participate in such a worthy cause... Read More

Latest Story

Three-Vehicle Crash Near Pierz Leaves One Dead

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in a three-vehicle crash near Pierz that left one dead and sent five people, including two children, to the
Posted on Nov. 24 2018

Latest Stories

Three-Vehicle Crash Near Pierz Leaves One Dead

Posted on Nov. 24 2018

New Coach Leading Bemidji Girls Hockey In Memorable Season

Posted on Nov. 24 2018

Bemidji Jaycees Host Annual "Night We Light" Celebration

Posted on Nov. 23 2018

Great Weather Brings The Crowd To The Aitkin Fish House Parade

Posted on Nov. 23 2018

Brainerd Lakes Area Kicks Off Their Shop Local Campaign

Posted on Nov. 23 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.