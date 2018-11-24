In Focus: Honor The Earth Harvest Moon Celebration

A large crowd gathered at the Rail River Folk School in Bemidji for a celebration of a cause that matters most to them.

“Tonight, we’re gonna celebrate the people of Minnesota, the water protectors and we’re gonna celebrate our water, because this is what we have. Most of the world does not have water but we have water here. So, we’re going to honor that water in prayer and song and in gratitude,” says Winona LaDuke, the executive director of Honor The Earth.

The Harvest Moon celebration featured food and musical artists such as Corey Medina and Rising Appalachia, a singing sister duo from Georgia.

“We’re here in Bemidji, and I’m very excited to be here for the Harvest Moon and in a celebration that is about uplifting what we want to see about protecting the waters and about bringing forth Indigenous rights and collaborating and connecting as people,” says Leah Song, one half of Rising Appalachia.

LaDuke adds, “The band Rising Appalachia has a lot of music that has to do with lower Mississippi River and the level of pollution there and you know, what we know is that music heals and music reminds us of our humanity.”

For Rising Appalachia, choosing to make the trip to Bemidji was an easy choice because they connected with Honor The Earth’s cause.

Song says, “We’re folk musicians and educators and students, and I think of the justice movements all around the world as well as the power of art and how art and music can impact, making this world a better and more enriching and deeply rooted place.”

Honor The Earth says supporters should keep an eye out for more events like this one.

“Water protectors and Honor The Earth will continue to have great events over the next year, everywhere that we have historically to celebrate and honor water protectors and to encourage people to be vigilant,” says LaDuke.