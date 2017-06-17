DONATE

In Focus: Historical Society Celebrates 100 Years of History

Mal Meyer
Jun. 16 2017
It’s not often that you get to celebrate the big 100, but some Crow Wing County residents are doing just that.

Built in 1917, the Crow Wing County jail and sheriff’s residence ran its course until 1962. It was converted into sheriff offices until the new law enforcement center was built.

Residents later voted to move the historical society into the building. They built on a museum portion and have been renting the site from the county since 1983.

Community members looked on as the county board handed over a key to the building, which it charges the society a dollar a year to rent. In return, the society gave $100 to pay off the next hundred years.

They don’t just have a good relationship with the county – the organization also has a special relationship with the county’s residents. Marie Esser and her husband Richard have recommended the site to many friends over the years due to the quantity and quality of the exhibits.

Its one of the reasons why Judy Potthoff came to the event. She says both sides of her family have roots here and she was interested to learn more of the area’s history.

Adding a little flavor to the exhibits was Bob Jenkins, who was there to give the history of former sheriff Claus Theorin. He says it’s important for all residents to take time to learn about area.

If you’re looking to learn about your own history, the Historical Society is open on Tuesday through Saturday from 10 AM until 3 PM.

