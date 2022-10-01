In Focus: Heartland Concert Series in Park Rapids Returns for 41st Season

Click to print (Opens in new window)

After almost two years, the Heartland Concert Association has brought back their live concert series for its 41st season last night. Opening the season with a tribute act to the Queen of Soul, the series is looking to bring music back to the Park Rapids community.

The COVID-19 pandemic silenced the arts for almost two years. Now, the halls of Park Rapids High School are ringing with music once more as the Heartland Concert Series returns. Through a wide range of tunes, both Heartland Concert Association members and featured performers are looking forward to bringing the arts back to northwest Minnesota.

The Heartland Concert Series returns from being postponed because of the pandemic not with a whimper but with a bang, as a lineup of five different musical acts will be featured throughout the year.

Their first act in this year’s season was a tribute to Aretha Franklin on September 29th titled “Portrait of a Queen.” Florida singer CeCe Teneal brought her own spin to the Queen of Soul’s music. She hoped that the passion and respect she feels when performing reached the Park Rapids audience.

The concerts take place in the Park Rapids High School auditorium and begin at 7 p.m. Upcoming musical acts this season include:

Pianist Jeeyoon Kim on November 15th, 2022

The Patsy Cline Project on March 7th, 2023

Forever Simon and Garfunkel on March 27th, 2023

Copper Street Brass on May 12th, 2023

More information can be found on the Heartland Concert Association website.

