In Focus: Headwaters Music Students Show Skills At Winter Recitals

Shirelle Moore
Dec. 1 2018
After months of practicing, the students of the Headwaters School of Music & Arts in Bemidji are finally showing off their talents for their annual winter recital.

“I’m excited but nervous,” says student Luella, who is studying violin.

“Same as hers,” agrees Kaitlyn, who is also studying the violin.

This year, there are more than 200 students performing.

Jessica Westlund, the music program coordinator at Headwaters, says, “Our music recitals allow the students here at Headwaters to perform and show the skills that they’ve been working on for a couple of months. We have students ranging up from about 4 all the way up to around 80.”

Each recital is never the same. The students can choose from a variety of lessons like percussion, piano, guitar, horns, voice and more.

“I’ve learned that even if you mess up, you can restart, and I’ve learned different things about my voice – how to open right and get my sound out and so that’s really cool that they help me with that,” says Kylie, a student taking voice lessons.

“I’ve learned how to do good and how to not make it here look bad,” says Brookston, who also violin.

Over time, students can really see their skills improving.

“There’s a lot of value in learning an instrument because it teaches attention and focus and the diligence to keep going because it’s not always fun; the opportunity to get up and perform and show what you have learned is pretty exciting,” says Westlund.

For some performers, the day of their recital is the most nerve wracking, but once they get up on stage, it’s all worth it.

“It’s like everyone watching me and clapping,” says Mia, who is studying the cello.

There are eight more recitals happening over the weekend, and all of the performances are free. Days and times are as follows:

  • Saturday – 9 am, 11 am, 1 pm, 3 pm, 5 pm
  • Sunday – 2 pm, 4 pm, 6 pm
