Now that school is out, summer camps are in. For this week’s In Focus, we look at one music camp that will teach students the unique history of fiddle music in Bemidji and around the state.

The Fiddle Camp is from July 5-9 and is open for ages 7 and up. Students will work on fiddle tunes, songwriting, improv, and playing by ear.

