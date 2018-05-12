In Focus: Headwaters Art Club Wraps Up Sessions

Headwaters Music & Arts in Bemidji has made it their mission to not only help adults in creative fields, but to also give tools to the next generation.

“Our Art Club was established thanks to some funding from the round-up program through Beltrami Electric last spring,” says Tricia Andrews, executive director for Headwaters Music & Arts.

The Headwaters Art Club is open to anyone between the ages of 9 and 13 and provides a safe and supportive space to make high quality art. The young artists also get to meet other crafty kids just like them.

When asked what they liked most about Art club, member Stella says, “The friends and pottery.” Another member, Ava, agrees, saying, “Seeing my friends and also pottery.”

Shelby, a member of Art Club says, “We get to work with clay and paint.” Aria, another art club member, adds, “And we also have worked with paper mache.”

Andrews says, “They worked with different artists and learned art theory, hands-on art so it’s not just crafts and not just being busy, but it’s learning from local artists to build their own knowledge and skills.”

This was the Art Club’s last session, so they celebrated with pizza and ice cream. They also go to show off their pieces to their family. Most of the kids will tell you that a lot of thought went into their work.

Kyle, while showing off a piece he made, says, ”We were doing watercolor and then doing the ink over it, which I think was kind of cool for our teacher to show us how to do some of the Chinese art work.”

Azalea, while showing off her paper bag tree, says, ”This is my little paper bag tree and I made a tiny puffball kitty in it, and behind it there’s some snow because there was still a snowy spring when I made it.”

Ellie named a paper mache mask she made “The Hider, because you can hide in bushes and it will look like you’re just a part of the bush.”

From a parent’s perspective, some say that as a whole, Headwaters has given their kid a nice place to reach their artistic potential.

Anthony Moreno, a parent who is also on the board for Headwaters, says, “Headwaters gives you, I guess that center point, you know? That place that you can go to express yourself, to learn, to grow and exchange thoughts and ideas and philosophy with people.”

And a lot of these young artists will tell you they’re just grateful to have the opportunity to learn from some of the best.

Zirah, a member of Art Club says, “They are super nice and they help you through it and I really like Headwaters.”

An official date has not yet been set for the start of the next Art Club. You can find more information here.