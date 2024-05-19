In Focus: Handmade Jingle Dresses on Display at Crossing Arts Alliance

The Crossing Arts Alliance in Brainerd currently has an exhibition of handmade jingle dresses on display called “Gashkigwaade (It is Sewn).” The collection was made by Adrienne Benjamin, an artist and cultural educator from the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe.

At first glance, you can see the beauty of the dresses, but one other thing is clear when you speak to someone that a dress is made for: you can feel the love Benjamin puts into each dress.

“I can feel it from the moment that I put it on,” said Mille Lacs Band member Darcie Big Bear. “I always feel beautiful. I feel powerful. I feel taken care of in a sense because I know that she put so much love and energy and effort into something for me.”

As the name suggests, the dress has to jingle, and that’s where the dance comes in. A traditional jingle dance requires intricate footwork and precise moves, which was fully displayed during the reception held for the exhibit. The dancers during the reception also showcased the sidestep dance, which allows more creative freedom and expression during the dance.

“It’s a way to express yourself. You’ll have different types of dancers, and it really depends on the person,” explained Wendy Merrill, Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe District II Representative, who took part in the reception. “But, like, when I do my side stepping, I really go out there and give it my 100%. Like, I don’t back down. I always have a good time when I do it.”

Many people have taken an interest in the jingle dress, both the history and beauty behind them. Seeing the amount of interest and support for this part of Anishinaabe culture was something these women did not foresee growing up.

“We wouldn’t even feel welcomed in a place like this growing up,” Big Bear stated. “And for us to be here today and to be asked to be here and for people to come show up and support, and you could see the happiness in their eyes and the passion that they showed towards us. You know, it just it feels good.”

“To have folks come and look at this and as a way of art and to appreciate it in that way is so different than what I’ve experienced, you know?” said Benjamin. “And I get that other indigenous people, other Anishinaabe people get it. They love what I do. They think it’s beautiful, but I think it’s a different feeling when other people really want to experience it and vibe with it to, you know? That is, it’s something that’s just not I’m not used to.”

The jingle dress exhibition will be on display at the Crossing Arts Alliance until May 25.