In Focus: ‘Handi Quilter’ Workshop Brings Sewing Machines from Utah to Bemidji

Bemidji’s “A Stitch In Time” has hosted many events and classes throughout its 28 years of business…including their annual “Handi Quilter Hands-On Workshop,” which brought in 12 special machines and teachers from around the country.

“Quilting was artistry for the ladies who stayed at home.” explained “A Stitch In Time” Owner Jay Stauffer, “That was their way of expressing their creativity. And this is a way in the modern age of giving them the tools to be able to do it quickly and efficiently and have fun in the process.”

The machines may look pretty intimidating at first, but all you have to do is press the start button and then start quilting.

“My favorite aspect is seeing the students eyes come alive when they realize that what was a dream is now a reality.” said Stauffer.

Some of the students may have never touched one of them before, but some have a Handi Quilter machine of their own.

“I love it…I love the machine.” said student of the class Pat Kelly, who has been quilting for over 50 years, “But what makes it easy to love is the help that you get from this facility, this store.”

And even though these classes only come around once a year, the teachings will become present in quilters artworks for years to come.

“Quilting is a warm art.” said Stauffer, “It’s a usable art. It’s a tangible art. You know, there’s some art that you admire and there’s other ones that come you. And quilts are something that you sleep under. You snuggle with. You have memories of.”

“I’ve done a lot of them for Christmas, for people’s birthdays on Mother’s Day, things of that nature.” said Kelly, “And it’s the looks on their faces. It’s so amazing. Like, ‘you made this for me? For me?'”

And nothing can replace the love and warmth from a homemade quilt.

“Quilts are made with love.” says Kelly, “Blankets are bought at the store. There’s love in every stitch of a quilt.”