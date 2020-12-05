In Focus: Grinch Steals No Joy from Brainerd Downtown Window Walk
Although the Grinch was lurking, no one could slow down the patrons of Brainerd from having a great time at their second annual Downtown Window Walk. 31 stores lit up the streets with their lights, as freshly put-up speakers played holiday music for locals shopping locally.
You can vote for your favorite holiday light display by visiting the Destination Downtown Brainerd Facebook page or by visiting the survey here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/windowwalk.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.