Lakeland PBS

In Focus: Grinch Steals No Joy from Brainerd Downtown Window Walk

Chris BurnsDec. 4 2020

Although the Grinch was lurking, no one could slow down the patrons of Brainerd from having a great time at their second annual Downtown Window Walk. 31 stores lit up the streets with their lights, as freshly put-up speakers played holiday music for locals shopping locally.

You can vote for your favorite holiday light display by visiting the Destination Downtown Brainerd Facebook page or by visiting the survey here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/windowwalk.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chris Burns

By — Chris Burns

Related Posts

Bemidji United Way Holiday Gifts For Kids Program Registration Deadline Nears

Central Lakes College to Stream Holiday Talent Show

Holiday at the Dam in Crosslake Canceled, But Still Celebrated

Northland Arboretum Invites Public to This Year’s Winter Wonderland

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.