In Focus: Graduation Song For Northland Community Schools Indian Education Program
The Northland Community Schools Indian Education Program in Remer is honoring its graduating students this year with a song.
Music artist Ron Wilson works with schools in the Bemidji area to teach students how to tell their own story through music. As this year’s class figures out how to celebrate graduating amid a global health crisis, Wilson wanted to send off the class of 2020 with a song he wrote for them.
The students were asked to submit their photos, but they didn’t know is that their pictures would be incorporated in a song that they would always remember – their graduation song.
Staff members invited the students to join a virtual meeting to showcase the music video that was written and produced by Wilson.
