In Focus: Go Back In Time This Christmas Season In Little Falls

This holiday season, step back in time and experience Christmas in 1918 at the Charles Lindbergh House in Little Falls. For the past four years, the Charles Lindbergh House and Museum in Little Falls has decorated the historic house to portray what Christmas was like for the Lindbergh family during World War I.

“Charles was 16 when the war was happening – 16, 17 years old, running the family farm,” said Melissa Peterson, Charles Lindbergh House and Museum Site Manager. “And so, it had such a great impact on his life, the first World War. And to think about, how does that effect holiday time is a unique challenge for us as historians to kind of look at and then share with the public.”

Guests will be greeted by costumed interpreters who explain what holiday traditions were like in the early 20th century and the challenges faced during that time. Some of the questions answered include topics like ‘how did the war impact food?’

“We all think about food with holiday meals, it’s like the center fight for most of us on holidays. Well, rationing is just ending, so how does that affect sugar supply? Can you make all of those holiday treats that you want to make? And stuff like that,” Peterson said.

The World War I-themed museum is a self-guided tour. The main three rooms that are decorated for the event include the living room, the dining room and the kitchen. Peterson says the holiday season in 1918 wasn’t like how it is today.

“As far as the holidays and decorations, it’s just kind of a step back. It’s a little bit slower, a lot more things are handmade, family oriented, and so I think it’s just a nice reminder this time of year to take a pause, focus on what’s really important: family, friends,” Peterson said.

One of the interpreters for the event says guests will be able to learn about Charles Lindbergh’s history and to see how he celebrated Christmas during the first world war.

“Most people, they want to find out what the history is about. How did Charles grow into that extraordinary boy?” Mark Utzinger, a tour guide at Charles Lindbergh House and Museum, said. “But, it’s not only that, it’s just to be able to come here and enjoy. Get out the house, enjoy learning about history here in Little Falls in Minnesota and how it impacts us today.”

The event will have multiple craft stations for kids to make Christmas decorations and write letters to a soldier that will be given to service members at Camp Ripley.

The museum will be open this weekend and the first weekend in December from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

