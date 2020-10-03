In Focus: Gallery North Showcases Artists for First Friday

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Gallery North celebrated the first Friday of the month by showcasing two new artists at their gallery. There’s art everywhere you look at Gallery North, with the space holding art from around 20 artists local to the Bemidji area.

Every month, the gallery showcases new artists as part of their First Friday initiative. The space has hosted artists from all around the state, but featured creators are typically those local to the area. They have already filled up for spots for the rest of 2020.

This month featured two artists. One of the showcases is for lapidary artist Jacob Dennis, which is creating works out of stones and minerals. The other artist, Phanessa Frick, creates work in many mediums but is showing vinyl art this month. Both artists have had a break in being able to showcase their work due to COVID-19.

Gallery North has been open since May after being closed for over two months, and things have changed at the gallery since the pandemic started. Some artists have started creating work specific to the COVID-19 pandemic. The gallery is also requiring masks for any guests and has sanitizer available to those who come to see the art.

The gallery has been hosting an art supply sale for local artists in order to raise funds following the two-month closure. But the gallery doesn’t stay stagnant for long, and it’s completely turned over twice a year with all-new art.

