Lakeland PBS
In Focus: Gallery North Hosting “Warm Your Heart With Some Art” Classes

Shirelle Moore
Feb. 9 2018
Gallery North in Bemidji is bringing a little heat to wintertime with their “Warm Your Heart With Some Art” classes.

“These classes are just great, and it’s great to see people involved in the art community,” says Kathryn Aippley, who attended today’s class at Gallery North.

They’re free to the public and are taught by members of the community.

“I’m a quilter and a carver and I’m thinking, I didn’t want to drag a sewing machine in here for a sewing class so I was just looking for something we could do with fabric,” says Colleen Hilts, who taught today’s class.

It wouldn’t be February without a few hearts. Today’s class took a challenging skill and made it easy to do for anyone at any craft level.

“It’s called a Swedish heart. It’s weaving with an extra step in it. Just going in and out and in and out and in between. And it’s easy once you catch on, but catching sometimes is the little trick, so I brought my husband along to help,” jokes Hilts.

After going over and under then over again, plus adding a few pieces of crumpled paper along the way, everyone finally started to get it.

“We start out with a paper one to practice with and then we did this foamy stuff. Two pieces of fabric with stabilizer on them and a piece of red and white felt,” says Hilts.

From feather painting to Iris paper folding and fabric weaving to dream catcher making, the “Warm Your Heart With Some Art” classes offer a variety of different crafts to Bemidji community members. All they have to do is sign up.

Aippley says, “It’s just great that they teach us all these different varieties with all these different people from the community, and it’s just a great way to get out and get out of this cold and snow and come in and do a heart warmer’s class.”

At the end of the day, everyone goes home with a keepsake.

“You can put goodies in here. A husband can put a ring box or something in here or a jewelry box or chocolates or you can just kind of hang them up for decoration,” says Hilts.

You can sign up for the classes inside Gallery North at 310 4th St NW. Space is limited and seats are filling up fast.

Remaining Warm Your Heart With a Little Art 2018 Dates & Times

  • Feb. 10th  Small Storage Basket     Monie Martin       1:00 – 4:00 pm
    • Create a woven storage basket using reeds with color added on the sides. Adult students only. Limit 8 students.
  •  Feb. 13th  Ukrainian Egg Painting   Mary Morton         1:00 – 4:00 pm
    • Learn to paint an intricate and beautiful star pattern on a blown egg using special dyes. Age 10+. Limit 8 students.
  •  Feb. 14th  “Birch Clump” acrylic painting  Maureen O’Brien  1:00 – 4:00 pm
    • Students will use brush, palette knife, and a sponge to paint a clump of birch trees.  Be sure to wear your favorite painting shirt. Age 14+. Limit 8 students.
  • Feb. 15th   Gourd Art Pin     Kathy Sanders             1:00 – 3:00 pm
    • Design a unique pin using gourd pieces, acrylic paint/alcohol inks, and learn to incorporate a special handmade bead made by the instructor. Age 12+. Limit 8 students.
  • Feb. 22nd   Bead & Wire Pendant   Kathy Sanders      1:00 – 4:00 pm
    • Make a lovely 2-inch pendant using wire wrapping techniques and embellish your piece with beads. Age 12 +.  Limit 8 students.
  • Feb. 24th   Unblocked Writer’s Workshop   Jamie Lee  1:00 – 4:00 pm
    • Free the writer inside you, this class gives you tools and strategies to energize and unblock your writing. Age 15+. Limit 8 students.
