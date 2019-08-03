Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

In Focus: Full House At Headwaters Music & Arts Second Annual Bemidji Sings Competition

Aug. 3 2019

It was a sold-out show last night at the second annual Bemidji Sings Competition. 14 singers from across the area competed for a chance to represent Bemidji at the Minnesota Sings competition in Woodbury next month.

“Part of the statewide mission of the vocal competition is to celebrate one’s home town. So we have so many things to be proud of about Bemidji. So why not showcase what we have to offer here, as well as to showcase these talented performers?” said Headwaters Music & Arts Executive Director Tricia Andrews.

During this year’s vocal event, there were two divisions. Division One had nine singers ages 15-25 and Division Two had five singers ages 26 and up. The oldest contestant on the show was 90-year-old Darolyn Erickson, who sang “God Bless America” and received a standing ovation from the crowd.

“She had her friends come, her family, and it seems like the whole town literally got excited about it. It was awesome,” said Annalise Aakhus, a voice, piano and guitar teacher at Headwaters Music and Arts.

One contestant, who won second place for Division Two, says she enjoyed her experience competing this year and she’s excited to represent Bemidji in the state competition.

“It was meeting everybody, and the MC did a good job on making everyone feel comfortable and having us all sing together, while the judges where deliberating and also warm-ups earlier in the day. Just the event and the way that it was run, it was really fun to be a part of,” April Aylesworth said.

First-place winners of the Bemidji Sings competition receive a $500 cash prize and a half-day recording session at Supple Studios. Second-place winners receive $100 cash prize and third-place winners receive $50.

“We had some good funding especially from the Region 2 Arts Council and Bemidji Area Arts Endowment, so that we were able to add to the stature and excitement of the event by putting a little meat into those prizes,” Andrews said.

“I thought it was a great opportunity to not only showcase the Bemidji artists, but then also give them a little extra bonus of having time to record,” Supple Studios Head Engineer and Owner Troy Foss said.

The Minnesota Sings competition takes place on September 28 and 29.

Malaak Khattab

Contact the Author

Malaak Khattab — mkhattab@lptv.org

Related Posts

Mark Fodness Retiring as Bemidji Girls Tennis Head Coach

Bemidji Man Arrested In Drug Bust

Name-Your-Price Cat Adoption At Great River Rescue

Paw Patrol Live At The Sanford Center Offers Special Promo

Latest Story

Crow Wing Energized Launches “One Vegetable One Community” At Crow Wing County Fair

On Tuesday, Crow Wing Energized hosted an event called “One Vegetable One Community” that encouraged locals to eat more fruits and
Posted on Aug. 2 2019

Latest Stories

Crow Wing Energized Launches "One Vegetable One Community" At Crow Wing County Fair

Posted on Aug. 2 2019

BLADE Looks To Tackle Crow Wing County Drug Problem In New, Collaborative Way

Posted on Aug. 2 2019

2-Year-Old Dies In Hit-And-Run In Itasca County

Posted on Aug. 2 2019

Mark Fodness Retiring as Bemidji Girls Tennis Head Coach

Posted on Aug. 2 2019

Minnesota Fishing Museum And HOF Slowed Down Due To Road Construction

Posted on Aug. 2 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.