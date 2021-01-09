In Focus: First City Dance Studio to Present Recorded “Nutcracker” Show
First City Dance Studio in Bemidji will be presenting “The Nutcracker Movie” for this year’s production. The studio has implemented new and safe ways for students to learn the material to ensure they are prepared.
The studio will be recording the show, with the hopes of having it available for students, parents, and the community to purchase.
