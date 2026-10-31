In Focus: Fiddlesticks Keeps Traditional Fiber Arts Alive Through Creativity & Connection

From colorful threads to detailed handmade creations, Fiddlesticks Fiber Arts is proving there’s more than meets the eye. Reporter Ryan Fleming takes us inside the craftmanship behind this unique art for this week’s “In Focus.”

For centuries, fiber arts have transformed simple threads into elaborate works of art. And while the techniques have been passed down through generations, Fiddlesticks in Bemidji is giving these timeless traditions a new purpose, connecting people through creativity.

“This is what our community needed for opportunities for folks to come together, especially post-Covid.” Said Mishel Carlson, Fiddlesticks Fiber Arts Co-Owner. “Folks were just kind of yearning to come together to sit around and visit, to get connected with other artists.”

Every stitch tells a different story, and the possibilities stretch far beyond scarves and sweaters. From detailed patterns to one-of-a-kind creations, fiber arts offer more than just a finished masterpiece.

“A little yarn, a pair of needles, and a whole lot of imagination. What might seem like a simple hobby to some is actually an art form where creativity has no limits.”

“These art forms are so unique, and they are not only therapeutic mentally and emotionally.” Said Debbie Johnson, Fiddlesticks Fiber Arts Co-Owner/Instructor. “Very meditative. They’re good physically. It’s great for people that maybe have arthritis in their hands or need to keep their hands and fingers moving.”

From curious beginners to seasoned artists, stitching traditions offer something for every age and skill level. And through hands-on classes at Fiddlesticks, these time-honored techniques are finding their way into the hands of a new generation.

A product that is useful, that is warm, that is beautiful, and all these things. What a joy to pass it on to other generations. So as these young women and men are growing up, they get to know the joy of it as well.

“A product that is useful, that is warm, that is beautiful, and all these things. What a joy to pass it on to other generations.”

There’s no assembly line for imagination. Every handmade piece carries its own character, shaped by patience, personal expression, and countless small decisions that turn an idea into something truly original.

“A pattern created by a human that’s beautiful. And then another human is sitting down and either crocheting or knitting or whatever and creating something. It just that, it’s that whole process of just creating something that didn’t exist to walking away with a finished project.”

The art of knitting continues to find new hands in Bemidji, with a beginners workshop scheduled for November 7-TH at Fiddlesticks Fiber Arts.