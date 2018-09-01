Lakeland PBS
In Focus: Farm By The Lake Offers Free Festival

Shirelle Moore
Aug. 31 2018
“There’s just many fond memories of Farm By The Lake that you can just come here and really enjoy,” says Nancy Weerts, a Farm By The Lake board member.

Farm By The Lake is known for its scenic view, and in the summer, it becomes the best spot for some relaxation and free music. Farm By The Lake was started back in 1983 by a man named Richard Davids, and the concerts started 5 years ago for the 30th anniversary.

“Davids always meant it to be just a place to come and contemplate your life and contemplate nature, and so we have lots of areas around here that you can just come and just sit and visit or go look at the lake,” says board member Mark Edevold.

“I think everybody enjoys coming out to Farm By The Lake because it is a natural setting. It’s very relaxed, it’s very laid-back and a lot of times we’ll just place the chairs up against a tree and they’ll pick a chair and they’ll pick a spot where they want to sit,” says Dawn Loeffler, a Farm By The Lake caretaker.

Even with a lot of rain outside, the concerts will still see a crowd. The people usually come for the music, but they stay even longer to hang out with one another.

Kenny Sutherland, another board member for Farm By The Lake, says, “I just enjoy nature. Working out on the trails and just enjoying everything – the concerts and helping out wherever I can.”

The concert series is only one part of the Farm By The Lake experience. You can also rent a cabin or hike and ski on over three miles of trails on the property. The nonprofit is all about making it a place for everyone in the community.

“We do things with renting out the cabins, but so much of what we do here is much for the community as it is to just making money,” says Mike Phaller, another board member.

In the near future, organizers are planning to add on. Soon, there will be a bog walk by the lake, not to mention a few new activities added for fall and winter.

Marty Cobenais, a Farm By The Lake caretaker, says, “We’re also going to have a first annual skeeter beater snowshoe race, 5k and 10K race, out on Lake Lamont.”

You can keep up with all the events happening at Farm By The Lake by liking their Facebook page here.

