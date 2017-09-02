In Focus: Farm By The Lake Art Retreat

Music, arts, food, family and fun were all a part of the 4th Annual Farm by the Lake Festival in Bagley. With every step you take and under each tent, there’s something for all.

“It’s very tranquil, with the nature setting and everything else, the music,” said Farm by the Lake Festival Caretaker Marty Cobenais. “It’s just very nice to be able to sit back and just enjoy the beauty.”

It’s a free entertainment and donations are accepted. For Stephany Skala, she’s come to Farm by the Lake several times, but this is her first time at the festival.

“But I just absolutely love it and it’s just amazing, it’s beautiful here,” said Skala.

Maureen O’Brien remembers doing her first show 50 years ago, and she’s making her debut at Farm By The Lake. Most of her acrylic paintings feature an outdoors theme because of her love of peacefulness and being in nature.

“This is the way to get response from the public, it’s just good,” said O’Brien. “Sales are decent, so you can pay your bills, buy more supplies and paint more.”

For nearly 25 years, Darlene Berg has brought dolls back to life through doll restoration. She has a collection of almost 200 dolls and the intricate process can take weeks or years to complete.

“You fill it all in with clay and I keep sanding until the finish gets smooth again,” said Berg. “Then I repaint many, many coats.”

Lyle Knopp enjoys being able to explain to others what’s behind the bark of a tree with his craft. He’s made spoons, jewelry boxes and other segmented pieces all from wood. He plans on doing seven shows for the year and Farm by The Lake is his fifth stop.

“It’s a natural edge cherry, they’re just fun to work with,” said Knopp. “Cherry is a very good wood to turn with and I have a good time with it.”

There was lots to see including musical performances. It was also educational, and several sat in on a brief lesson of the Headwaters Science Center Raptor Program. I even felt like a kid again with the hula hoop.

“It’s very friendly, family-oriented, so they can bring their kids,” said Guest Mary Swenson. “Everybody has an awesome time. It’s just been really, really nice activity that a small town of Bagley can have. It’s an outreach to the neighboring cities too.”