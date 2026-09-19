In Focus: Downtown Bemidji Kiosks Turned Into Art Attractions

Downtown Bemidji is full of storefronts and restaurants, and art in places you may not expect it. Through the Bemidji Area Arts Endowment, Region 2 Arts Council, and Downtown Business Alliance, the works of area artists can now be found on each information kiosk.

“There’s so many walls and we just wanted to bring the visual arts, two-dimensional art, as strong as the Sculpture Walk downtown, and eventually join it up that people can see that we’re [a] 2D and 3D town,” said local artist Mary Therese.

“You know, we’ve been doing the Sculpture Walk now for 26 years, working with sculptures,” added Bemidji Sculpture Walk Chair Dave Close. “It’s very nice to work in a different media and have this showcase on, you know, spread out over a larger area, a lot more visible to the community.”

With an overall northern Minnesota theme to the project, every kiosk pair of pieces were created by a local artist. The works were enlarged and made into prints, and an artists’ reception was held at the Watermark Art Center on Sep. 12 to showcase the 14 pieces.

“It’s fun to see how many people came out to honor the artists and meet them, and see the pieces of the original art,” Therese said.

“We live in a wonderful community that embraces art and wants to see it grow,” said Lisa Bruns, organizer of the project. “That’s what makes it so much fun, is that some ideas can come to fruition when they’re just ideas. Like this one was just kind of a, ‘What about painting, putting art on those kiosks?’ And to think that we live in a community where that can happen. This was a small grant, but it created a large opportunity for the public to continue to see [the paintings] for years and years.”

The original artwork will be on display and up for sale at the Watermark Art Center until Sept. 30.