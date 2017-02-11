In Focus: Diversity Takes Center Stage In “Fiddler On The Roof”
A Minneapolis theater group is traveling around the state, bringing a diverse cast and crew with them.
Ten Thousand Things has been performing off stage for over 25 years. Off the stage because they travel to underserved areas, usually forgoing lights, make up or formal seating.
They perform for prison inmates, in retirement homes and homeless shelters for people who might have little or no theater experience.
The company is as diverse as the audiences they serve. In this adaptation of ‘Fiddler on the Roof,’ the cast plays multiple roles across age, gender and race.
It’s something that Joy Dolo says that she enjoys – going from the daughter of the milk man to a male inn keeper.
The cast says the audience can connect with the many different aspects of the musical as it delivers a timely message.
