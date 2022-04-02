In Focus: Dinner Theater Whodunit Taking the Stage in Fosston

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Coming from a small community doesn’t stop people from thriving with creativity and talent, as shown with Fosston Community Theater’s latest production.

Murder, mystery and all that jazz is a quick but effective way of summarizing the upcoming dinner theater show in Fosston. “Great Gatsby! It’s a Murder!” by Rachel Paulson is an interactive dinner theater experience that tackles the whodunit genre with humor and song.

While the lights go up and food is served, song, dance, and characters will provide entertainment for many on April 8 and 9 at Ventures Bar & Grill. Audience members will be brought back to the 1920s to find out the answer to one question: Whodunit?

This jukebox musical features plenty of notable songs with a clever twist that any theater sleuth can identify. Whether it’s the name on everybody’s lips, or just having fun and a few laughs, it’s a murder, Great Gatsby!

Audience members are encouraged to dress up in their best Roaring Twenties attire for the costume contest and to fit in with the rest of the cast. Tickets are currently on sale and are available at Nord’s Pharmacy & Gifts in Fosston. Regular admission is $35 and V.I.P. tickets are $45.

