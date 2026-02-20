Feb 20, 2026 | By: Sydney Dick

In Focus: Deuces Wild! Dueling Pianos Appearing at Bemidji’s Sanford Center

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Justin Eichorn Hennepin County Jail Mugshot Thumbnail

02-20-2026

Crime

Trial Date Set for Former MN State Senator Charged in Undercover Sex Sting

vance boelter mugshot thumbnail

02-20-2026

Crime

Man Charged in Shootings of MN Lawmakers Has 1st Hearing in Federal Court

ga lego tbnl

02-19-2026

Golden Apple

Golden Apple: Grand Rapids Area Students Compete At FIRST LEGO League State Championship

bridges of hope logo sqk

02-19-2026

News

Bridges Of Hope Hosts First Ever Hope On The Slopes Fundraiser