Skip to content
Watch Live
Lakeland PBS
Passport
Donate
News
Donate
Lakeland News
Feb 20, 2026 | By: Sydney Dick
In Focus: Deuces Wild! Dueling Pianos Appearing at Bemidji’s Sanford Center
Share on Facebook
Share on X
Share on Pinterest
Share on Reddit
Share on Email
Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.
Donate Today!
Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS
Related News
02-20-2026
Crime
Trial Date Set for Former MN State Senator Charged in Undercover Sex Sting
02-20-2026
Crime
Man Charged in Shootings of MN Lawmakers Has 1st Hearing in Federal Court
02-19-2026
Golden Apple
Golden Apple: Grand Rapids Area Students Compete At FIRST LEGO League State Championship
02-19-2026
News
Bridges Of Hope Hosts First Ever Hope On The Slopes Fundraiser
Scroll To Top