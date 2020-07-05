Lakeland PBS

In Focus: Dance Classes with a Socially Distant Twist

Betsy Melin — Jul. 5 2020

Dance is a popular way to stay fit and have fun. When classes had to be socially distanced, one Bemidji instructor got creative with how to offer her lessons.

First City Dance Studio in Bemidji had to close its doors for lessons in March. Teachers initially started teaching classes virtually, but now, they have begun in person once again. Some classes at the studio have been held indoors, with a limited number of students keeping their distance from one another. But Allie Byer decided she wanted to do things a little differently and hold her classes outside. All of her students dance on tap boards that have been spaced six feet apart.

Being able to reopen classes has been a lot of fun for the students. Allie teaches students ranging from ages 3 to 8. Dance offers an outlet of expression for those who participate.

Summer camps are set to begin starting in August. There will be a First City Dance Studio summer show on July 31st at the Lake Bemidji State Park amphitheater.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Betsy Melin

