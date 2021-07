Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Cuyuna Lakes Chamber of Commerce has started its 14th year of Music in the Park in Crosby. After a year of virtual concerts, the festivities, games, music, and the beautiful view of Serpent Lake have returned.

Concerts are held on the 2nd and 4th Thursdays in June, July, and August. The next concert will be held on July 22.

