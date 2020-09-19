Lakeland PBS

In Focus: Crosslake Days Set for Year 34

Brad Hamilton — Sep. 18 2020

Now in its 34th year, Crosslake Days, a festival that helps support the local business community, will go on as scheduled.

The event will feature the following from September 24th to the 26th, according to Cindy Myogeto, Crosslake Chamber of Commerce Director:

  • Art & craft fairs
  • Retail shopping and dining at Crosslake businesses
  • 1st Annual CornHole Tournament with a $1,000 first prize team payout
  • 1st Annual Pickleball Tournament
  • Live music
  • Hunt for the Lost Chili Pepper 

To find out more about the festival, you can visit the Crosslake Chamber of Commerce website or call Cindy Myogeto at (218) 692-4027.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Brad Hamilton

