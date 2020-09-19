In Focus: Crosslake Days Set for Year 34

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Now in its 34th year, Crosslake Days, a festival that helps support the local business community, will go on as scheduled.

The event will feature the following from September 24th to the 26th, according to Cindy Myogeto, Crosslake Chamber of Commerce Director:

Art & craft fairs

Retail shopping and dining at Crosslake businesses

1st Annual CornHole Tournament with a $1,000 first prize team payout

1st Annual Pickleball Tournament

Live music

Hunt for the Lost Chili Pepper

To find out more about the festival, you can visit the Crosslake Chamber of Commerce website or call Cindy Myogeto at (218) 692-4027.

