Aug 10, 2024 | By: Sammy Holladay

In Focus: Crosslake Art Show Continues to Bring in Art Lovers and Collectors

The Crosslake Art Club is currently hosting its 39th Annual Art Show. The three-day event attracts art lovers and collectors from across the country, and proceeds from the event fund the Crosslake Art Club and a scholarship to graduating high school students who choose to major in art.

The art show will be open for its third and final day on Saturday, August 10th at the Crosslake Community Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.. Admission to the art show is free.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Sports

30th Annual Lumberjack Scramble Raises Funds for Bemidji Athletics

Education & Government

Lawsuit Against Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School District & Softball Coaches Thrown Out

Sports

BSU Women’s Soccer’s Stocke, Barthelt Named as Captains for 2024

Sports

BSU Football’s Marcus Hansen Earns Preseason Defensive POY Honors