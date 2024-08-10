In Focus: Crosslake Art Show Continues to Bring in Art Lovers and Collectors

The Crosslake Art Club is currently hosting its 39th Annual Art Show. The three-day event attracts art lovers and collectors from across the country, and proceeds from the event fund the Crosslake Art Club and a scholarship to graduating high school students who choose to major in art.

The art show will be open for its third and final day on Saturday, August 10th at the Crosslake Community Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.. Admission to the art show is free.