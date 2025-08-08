Skip to content
Watch Live
Lakeland PBS
Passport
Donate
News
Donate
Lakeland News
Aug 8, 2025 | By: Daniel Pursell
In Focus: Crosslake Art Club Puts On 40th Annual Art Show
Share on Facebook
Share on X
Share on Pinterest
Share on Reddit
Share on Email
Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.
Donate Today!
Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS
Related News
Crime
Police Officer Shoots Man Wielding Knife in Walker
News
Hillman Man Dies in Tree-Cutting Incident in Morrison County
Education & Government
Lack of Quorum Ends Brainerd School Board Work Session Early
Crime
Crosslake Woman Sentenced to 39 Years in Child Abuse, Medicaid Fraud Case
Scroll To Top