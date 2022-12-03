In Focus: Crossing Arts Scholarship Fund Lets Kids Take Art Classes for Free

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Crossing Arts Alliance in downtown Brainerd has received a generous amount of support from one of its members. Cindy Buxton, a glass fused artist, has created a scholarship fund to ensure all kids have access to art classes.

“The Cindy Buxton Scholarship Fund provides funds to kids or teens that may or may not be able to afford art classes, so we’ve got funds here available for anyone that is interested in taking some art classes,” said Crossing Arts Alliance education coordinator Heather Friemann.

With help from the fund, kids and teens will be able to attend Crossing Arts classes for free or at a reduced price.

“For those who qualify for free or reduced lunches at school, they’re eligible for a full ride scholarship for our classes,” explained Crossing Arts Alliance executive and artistic director Lisa Ackerman. “But also we understand that people may be in a more temporary financial difficulty. We want to make sure that kids of all ages have a chance to come to these important art classes.”

For families not able to prioritize buying art supplies or take their children to art classes, it can be difficult on them. But the Crossing Arts Alliance says their program can help children looking to participate in their classes and workshops.

“This removes that financial difficulty so that kids can come and create in a safe, supportive environment,” added Ackerman.

Those looking to have their children qualify for the scholarship can call 218-833-0416 or email info@crossingarts.org. More information on the Crossing Arts Alliance can be found on their website.

