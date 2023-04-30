In Focus: Crossing Arts Alliance’s ‘Young at Art’ Exhibit Showcases Students’ Work

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The “Young At Art” exhibit has been a part of schools in the Brainerd area for decades. Students create art all year long with teachers and other staff members. There are 9 different school districts that participate, which select a total of 112 students to display their work at Crossing Arts Alliance in downtown Brainerd.

Each of the grades will have a winner, who will receive a Crossing Arts gift card and pen. The students’ work was on display through the month of April.

