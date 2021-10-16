In Focus: Crossing Arts Alliance’s 8 x 8 Art Auction and Fundraiser

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Crossing Arts Alliance gives away a free art creativity kit to kids every second Saturday of each month. One of the reasons why the not-for-profit group can afford this is by hosting its annual 8 x 8 Art Auction and Fundraiser.

Local artists transform an ordinary 8×8 canvas into their own creative idea, then sell it in an auction, with proceeds going to the Crossing Arts Alliance.

Online bidding for the pieces of art ends Sunday, October 17. You can view each piece and place bids by visiting crossingarts.org.

