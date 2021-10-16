Lakeland PBS

In Focus: Crossing Arts Alliance’s 8 x 8 Art Auction and Fundraiser

Chris BurnsOct. 15 2021

The Crossing Arts Alliance gives away a free art creativity kit to kids every second Saturday of each month. One of the reasons why the not-for-profit group can afford this is by hosting its annual 8 x 8 Art Auction and Fundraiser.

Local artists transform an ordinary 8×8 canvas into their own creative idea, then sell it in an auction, with proceeds going to the Crossing Arts Alliance.

Online bidding for the pieces of art ends Sunday, October 17. You can view each piece and place bids by visiting crossingarts.org.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Chris Burns

Related Posts

Brainerd Preparing for 14th Annual Great Pumpkin Festival

Crow Wing Co. Officials Meet with Brainerd League of Women Voters

Candlelight Vigil Held in Brainerd to Recognize Victims of Domestic Violence

Authorities Release More Info on Brainerd Man Charged with Woman’s Death

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.