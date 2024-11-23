In Focus: Crossing Arts Alliance Looks to Bring New Perspectives to Brainerd

The Crossing Arts Alliance has generated opportunities to connect and grow creatively with strong arts programs in the Brainerd Lakes Area.

For over 24 years, the space in downtown Brainerd has brought people together through arts expression and provides the community with different outlooks on life.

“Just coming in here and seeing something beautiful that someone has spent their life getting better at and learning how to make and share with the world,” said Jennifer Jacquot-DeVries, Crossing Arts Alliance Executive Director. “Even that experience can really bring us into a new space and open our eyes to something different and new. Maybe a new perspective or a new culture.”

Scientific studies have proven that art appreciation improves our quality of life and makes us feel good. Art is also proven to help develop real world skills like critical thinking, problem solving, teamwork, and communication.

Jacquot-DeVries added, “We have opportunities here for education, for teens and younger children that really get them off their phones, connecting community, building connections with each other, and just enjoying other people’s company outside of school, outside of home, where they just kind of get to be themselves and relax a little bit while creating something or learning something new.”

Engaging in creative activities can help lower levels of stress, anxiety, and depression. Crossing Arts Alliance and the artists there say they’ve seen this firsthand.

“Just working so with so much focus and absorption on this thing in front of them that they’re creating, I think that’s really good for us,” stated local artist Sarah Duberowski. “Help our minds sort of detach and to be completely focused on something that you’re making and creating and forget about yourself for a little bit.”