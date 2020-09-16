In Focus: Crossing Arts Alliance Holding 8×8 Art Fundraiser Virtually This Year

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The annual 8×8 Art Fundraiser is typically held at the Crossing Arts Alliance in downtown Brainerd, but due the coronavirus pandemic this year, it will be held virtually.

The exhibit challenges each artist to use their creativity and experiences to produce a unique piece of art on an 8×8 canvas. The artwork will then be returned to the Crossing Arts Alliance to be photographed for an online auction.

Artists have until October 1st to submit artwork that will be displayed at the virtual auction, so that visitors can view the new pieces and place a bid.

Each piece of artwork purchased will help support the Crossing Arts Alliance to continue to provide art classes, art galleries, and to help make art accessible to anyone living in the Brainerd Lakes Area.

Anyone who would like to participate can pick up a canvas at Crossing Arts Alliance in downtown Brainerd. The auction will begin on October 18th.

