Lakeland PBS

In Focus: Crossing Arts Alliance Holding 8×8 Art Fundraiser Virtually This Year

Chantelle Calhoun — Sep. 16 2020

The annual 8×8 Art Fundraiser is typically held at the Crossing Arts Alliance in downtown Brainerd, but due the coronavirus pandemic this year, it will be held virtually.

The exhibit challenges each artist to use their creativity and experiences to produce a unique piece of art on an 8×8 canvas. The artwork will then be returned to the Crossing Arts Alliance to be photographed for an online auction.

Artists have until October 1st to submit artwork that will be displayed at the virtual auction, so that visitors can view the new pieces and place a bid.

Each piece of artwork purchased will help support the Crossing Arts Alliance to continue to provide art classes, art galleries, and to help make art accessible to anyone living in the Brainerd Lakes Area.

Anyone who would like to participate can pick up a canvas at Crossing Arts Alliance in downtown Brainerd. The auction will begin on October 18th.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

Related Posts

Bemidji, Brainerd Fire Department Crews Traveling to Help with Oregon Wildfires

Essentia Health in Brainerd Welcomes New Cardiologist

CLC Recognized by “Great Colleges To Work For” Program

Bemidji, Brainerd Firefighters Among Those in MN to Combat Oregon Wildfires

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.