In Focus: Crafty Quilters Use Talent To Give Back

The Headwaters Quilt Guild is busy putting together material kits before its 20th anniversary show and exhibit.

Any quilts made during the two-day event will be staying in the Bemidji area with active and retired military members.

Since 2015, they’ve been working with the organization Quilts of Valor. The organization provides some guidelines about shape, size and pattern. But, since this if for military members, they usually stick to red, white and blue.

On one occasion, they’ve given to veterans staying in GoldPine, an assisted living home in Bemidji.

Any members of the guild with active duty or veteran service members in their family can also give them one of the quilts.

And sometimes, guild members are surprised with quilts of their own.

Pat Purcell served as a nurse for the army reserves during Operation Desert Storm. Quite humble, Purcell thought that after the injuries she had seen, her contributions weren’t the same.

Ruth Dokken served in the Air Force during the Vietnam war. She was happy to see the guild use their talent as a tribute to our veterans.

Anyone interested in helping create a quilt can do so by attending their show. The event will be held on July 14th (9 AM to 5 PM) and 15th (9 AM to 4 PM) at the Evangelical Convent Church in Bemidji. The church is located at 5405 Hart Lane NW. Admission is $5 for those 12 and older, which will benefit the group and its charitable giving.

For more info, contact Judy Lonnberg at (218) 368-0677.