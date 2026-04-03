Apr 3, 2026 | By: Xzayver Curry
In Focus: Country Artist & MN Native Aaron Simmons Holds Concert in New York Mills
A Minnesota native who’s continuing his rise in country music recently held a performance in a familiar place.
Country artist Aaron Simmons, who has ties to Wadena and Otter Tail County, visited the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center on Mar. 27 on his nationwide tour. The show was part of the center’s Pay What You Can spring concert series, a community-based fundraising initiative to keep original live music in west central Minnesota.