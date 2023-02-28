In Focus: CLC Performing Arts to Host Minnesota Songwriters in Conversation

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center is partnering with B93.3 for a night of music and conversation with “Songwriters in the Round” this Friday.

Three artists originally from Minnesota – Aaron Simmons, Kelley Smith, Jake Nelson – will be on stage for the event. The show is styled after the listening room of The Bluebird Cafe in Nashville, where country and folk artists can perform their music in a more intimate setting and discuss the inspirations behind their melodies and compositions.

“Songwriters in the Round” will take place on Friday, March 3 at the Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the show beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at clcperformingarts.com or by calling the box office at 218-855-8199.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today