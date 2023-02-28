Lakeland PBS

In Focus: CLC Performing Arts to Host Minnesota Songwriters in Conversation

Hanky HazeltonFeb. 27 2023

Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center is partnering with B93.3 for a night of music and conversation with “Songwriters in the Round” this Friday.

Three artists originally from Minnesota – Aaron Simmons, Kelley Smith, Jake Nelson – will be on stage for the event. The show is styled after the listening room of The Bluebird Cafe in Nashville, where country and folk artists can perform their music in a more intimate setting and discuss the inspirations behind their melodies and compositions.

“Songwriters in the Round” will take place on Friday, March 3 at the Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the show beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at clcperformingarts.com or by calling the box office at 218-855-8199.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

