Lakeland PBS

In Focus: CLC Opens “The Nest”, A Multicultural Room for Students

Lakeland News — Jan. 14 2022

A new multicultural center opened this past Wednesday at Central Lakes College in Brainerd called The Nest. The room is designed for marginalized students and contains a social justice mural depicting figures like Martin Luther King, Jr., Winona LaDuke, and others so that students can see themselves in it. There’s also a barbershop in the room for Black students who otherwise have limited options for where to get a haircut in the area.

Feedback from students on the mural has been positive. On Wednesday, more than 60 people were present for The Nest’s grand opening.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Brainerd Lakes Area Mourning Loss of Irma Cragun

Needle-Felted Painting Workshop to be Held at Crossing Arts Alliance in Brainerd

Lakes Area Skatepark Association Holding Fundraiser to Help Build Park

Irma Cragun, Co-owner of Cragun’s Resort, Dies at 87

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.