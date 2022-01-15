In Focus: CLC Opens “The Nest”, A Multicultural Room for Students

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A new multicultural center opened this past Wednesday at Central Lakes College in Brainerd called The Nest. The room is designed for marginalized students and contains a social justice mural depicting figures like Martin Luther King, Jr., Winona LaDuke, and others so that students can see themselves in it. There’s also a barbershop in the room for Black students who otherwise have limited options for where to get a haircut in the area.

Feedback from students on the mural has been positive. On Wednesday, more than 60 people were present for The Nest’s grand opening.

