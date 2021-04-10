Lakeland PBS

In Focus: CLC Nursing Club Collects Donations for Women’s Center

Chris BurnsApr. 9 2021

In honor of Women’s History Month in March, when Central Lakes College’s Nursing Club in Brainerd was tasked with picking who would be the recipient of a fundraiser they planned, the choice was the Mid-Minnesota Women’s Center, a safe haven for women and children fleeing domestic abuse.

The club has collected donations of basic needs items like toothbrushes, feminine hygiene products, paper products, and more. Recently, they have also collected monetary donations, raising $900 dollars as of Friday morning.

Chris Burns

