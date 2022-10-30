In Focus: CLC Invites Public to Collaborate on Unique Art Display

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

A collaborative art-making project is currently underway at Central Lakes College in Brainerd.

The art department is asking anyone and everyone to participate and express themselves visually at their Non-Representational Art and Collaboration project. There are no specific requirements other than to have fun and make some art.

Something that lacks reference to any specific objects or can’t be identified as one particular thing can be considered non-representational art.

“It’s a lot about color, line,” says Casey Hochhalter, CLC art instructor. “How color acts, how do we see warm colors versus cool colors. How do the shapes work with each other, things like that, so it’s more about the elements and principles of design.”

For most art, artists have an idea or guidelines to follow. But for this project, they used different sounds or music to create their craft.

“We are responding to perception of sound and then we’re translating that into a visual,” said Hochhalter. “So, lots of changes in music, the ebbs and flows, the tempo changes, and things like that.”

To some, abstract art and non-representational art can be confusing, but how it can be understood can come down to the person viewing it.

“Some of it involves the eye of the person that’s looking at it and their opinion of what they are seeing, so it can change our understanding of what’s happening depending on who we are and our lives.”

Since opening up the space to the public, the art department has received great feedback on the project because of the warm and inviting atmosphere it brings.

“It’s viewed as a really fun space, so anybody can come in and respond to the music and and then also what’s already put there on the walls, so then they can draw on top of it or cut out shapes or whatever they decide that needs to be added to edited to the projects,” said Hochhalter.

The art gallery opened on Monday and is currently open to the public. Anyone is welcome to walk in and view the art on display or create something special of their own.

