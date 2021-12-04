Lakeland PBS

In Focus: CLC ASL Students Hold Concert for Deaf Community

Lakeland News — Dec. 3 2021

American Sign Language has become increasingly popular in the last decade or so, becoming the 3rd most commonly studied language behind English and Spanish. Chris Burns stopped by Central Lakes College to view one of their concerts they put on for the deaf community.

For hearing people, when they go to a concert, the tone, the mood, the song, the lyrics and the music are all funneled through their ears, easily accessible even if not paying attention to the band itself. So for these ASL students, their goal was to provide as much context to all of that in their signing.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Pequot Lakes Man Pleads Guilty to Illegal Possession of Guns, Ammo, and Drugs

Brainerd City Council Asking For Public Input on Parking Recommendations Downtown

Cragun’s Expansion Project Continues During Winter Months

Brainerd Lakes Area Giving Back with “Bites for Lights” Campaign

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.