In Focus: CLC ASL Students Hold Concert for Deaf Community

American Sign Language has become increasingly popular in the last decade or so, becoming the 3rd most commonly studied language behind English and Spanish. Chris Burns stopped by Central Lakes College to view one of their concerts they put on for the deaf community.

For hearing people, when they go to a concert, the tone, the mood, the song, the lyrics and the music are all funneled through their ears, easily accessible even if not paying attention to the band itself. So for these ASL students, their goal was to provide as much context to all of that in their signing.

