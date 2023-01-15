Lakeland PBS

In Focus: Chicago-Based Artist Depicts Experiences of Hawaii in Exhibit at Crossing Arts Alliance

Hanky HazeltonJan. 14 2023

Trotter Alexander has driven many times to deliver his art, but this time, he drove over 500 miles from Chicago to showcase his art in Brainerd, Minnesota.

An exhibit of Alexander’s work, titled “The Story of Ka Makana O’ka,” is now on display at the Crossing Arts Alliance. The inspiration behind his paintings come from his own personal experiences of Hawaii, and in this collection, Alexander depicts what Hawaii is from the word wahine, meaning “woman.”

“I chose [a] more elderly woman as the subject piece, and chose her facial expressions to be very strong and stern, and that’s just because from my own experiences, pulling my own inspiration from my experiences, with a lot of the Hawaiian island, I always saw them to be very strong, very stern,” said Alexander.

Many of his paintings contain elements and depictions of fire, and it’s why he has a very unique way of swinging a brush.

“[How] passionate and violent those strokes are, how it’s super organic or … have a lot of motion, and that’s just something I, with my own artistic stylization of things, interpreted how I wanted that fire to be in this whole collection,” explained Alexander.

The exhibit will be on display at the Crossing Arts Alliance through Jan. 28. More information is available on the Crossing Arts Alliance website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Hanky Hazelton

Related Posts

As Residents Are Left Without Mail, Crow Wing County Searches for Answers

Home Severely Damaged in Fire West of Nisswa

Minnesota Joins Other States in Affordable Housing Promises

Sen. Tina Smith Visits Brainerd YMCA After Helping Secure Funding for Child Care

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.