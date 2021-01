Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

According to a study done by Nielsen Music, the average American listens to 32 hours of music per week. With music playing such a significant role in our everyday lives, students will be able to further their music interests at Central Lakes College. Chris Burns has more on the new music program offered by CLC for this week’s In Focus.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today